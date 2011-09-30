Lions' offense will have a big fantasy day vs. Cowboys

Both teams are contending with injuries in the secondary, making it more likely that this will be an offensive slugfest. Tom Brady is unquestionably the best QB in fantasy football so far this year, and we will be looking at a minimum of three TD passes. Wes Welker won't be quite as stellar as he was in Week 3, yet a 100-yard outing seems like a lock. Deion Branch will be useful as a WR3 after getting shut out last week, and Rob Gronkowksi looks like the top TE in fantasy football right now. The Patriots need to get their ground game back in gear, and BenJarvus Green-Ellis will at least be good for a TD. Danny Woodhead and Stevan Ridley may not be useful, though, as New England employs a true committee approach. Darren McFadden will roll up big numbers again, even as the Patriots hone in on him defensively. Jason Campbell is not afraid to let it fly and will throw more than one TD pass. Denarius Moore is definitely a must-start as a WR3.