Around the NFL

Lions OC Ben Johnson wants to build on D'Andre Swift's start: 'We have a vision' for how to use him

Published: Sep 16, 2022 at 09:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift blasted out of the gate with a big Week 1. Could the dynamic playmaker be in line for more touches moving forward?

Swift ranked third in the NFL in rushing last week, netting 144 yards with a TD, and led the league with a 9.6 yards per carry average. But he ranked tied for 12th with 15 carries.

The third-year back deserves a few more touches per week, but offensive coordinator Ben Johnson isn't giving away the plan yet.

"He certainly had a hot start for us we'd like to continue to build on," Johnson said Thursday, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "We have a vision for how we want to use him. We might not want to share that publicly right now, but no, he's certainly a big part of our offense."

Swift missed the past two days of practice with an ankle injury. However, the running back downplayed the injury when speaking to Birkett on Wednesday, noting he rolled the ankle in the second quarter and wasn't slowed.

If Johnson doesn't want to add wear-and-tear on the running back with handoffs, we could see a few more designed throws Swift's way. He caught 3-of-3 targets for 31 yards in the season opener. Only Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson netted more scrimmage yards than Swift in Week 1.

Johnson noted that Swift can be "maybe a little bit more versatile than what we saw" Sunday.

Asked if 18 touches are enough for the Lions' No. 1 back, Johnson continued to play coy.

"I think it depends on the week, but certainly, I think everyone has said it that's talked to you guys, everyone knows, players and coaches, when the ball's in his hands it's usually a good thing for us," he said.

If healthy, Swift is the type of gear-changing player Detroit's offense needs to feature. He's a home-run threat in a city that hasn't seen many home runs lately.

