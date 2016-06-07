Lions not afraid to toss Taylor Decker into the fire

Sitting rookie offensive linemen has been a tactic several teams have employed in recent years. Three of the four tackles selected in the first round in 2015 played small roles or not at all last season: Andrus Peat, New Orleans; D.J. Humphries, Arizona; Cedric Ogbuehi, Cincinnati. Only Ereck Flowers started at left tackle for the Giants. Like many rookies paying the blind side, Flowers struggled -- as have Jake Matthews, Eric Fisher, etc. in the past. Matthews proved in Year 2 that a season of seasoning does wonders.