Lions' Nick Fairley convicted of '12 DUI, reckless driving charges

Published: Aug 01, 2014 at 04:33 AM

MOBILE, Ala. -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley won't spend time in jail after being convicted of drunken driving and reckless driving in his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

District Judge George Hardesty ordered Fairley to spend one year on probation and pay $750 in fines plus court costs during a hearing Thursday. Fairley also received a six-month suspended sentence, a clerk of the Mobile County Court told NFL Media.

The judge's order says the punishment is typical for first-time offenders, and the former Auburn standout must also attend driving school.

The convictions stemmed from Fairley's arrest in 2012.

Fairley wasn't in court. The judge says he accepts a defense attorney's explanation that the player didn't know about the hearing.

Prosecutors asked the judge to issue an arrest warrant for Fairley since he failed to appear, but Hardesty refused.

Fairley has 14 days to appeal. His attorney, Sid Herrell, said that Fairley plans to, according to WALA-TV in Mobile.

The Lions are in training camp in Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

