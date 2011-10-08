Lions mum on first-round pick Fairley making debut vs. Bears

Published: Oct 08, 2011 at 09:55 AM

The signs that rookie defensive tackle Nick Fairley will make his Detroit Lions debut Monday night against the Chicago Bears appear encouraging.

Fairley, the 13th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, was limited in practice for the third consecutive day and listed as questionable on Saturday's injury report.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz continues to be tight-lipped on Fairley's status, according to the Detroit Free Press, but defensive coordinator Gunther Cunningham is lobbying to give the rookie his first game action since Aug. 1.

"The decision's yet to be made," Cunningham told the newspaper. "It's in Jim's hand and the trainer, but I do have a lot of political maneuvering I do during the week. I think he's practiced really well, and all I said to (defensive line coach Kris Kocurek), 'I guess we weren't wrong,' when I watched him practice."

A source told ESPN Chicago earlier in the week that Fairley would play.

Safety Amari Spievey (hamstring) was limited in practice Saturday and also listed as questionable, but safety Erik Coleman (ankle), wide receiver Rashied Davis (foot) and offensive tackle Jason Fox (foot) were ruled out.

The Bears ruled out wide receiver Earl Bennett (chest) and offensive tackle Gabe Carimi (knee), their first-round pick from this year's draft.

