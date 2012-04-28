Lions move up to take LB Whitehead in 5th round

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions made a move to select Temple linebacker Tahir Whitehead early in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
Detroit drafted Whitehead 138th overall Saturday. The Lions traded a fourth-round pick next year to Minnesota to acquire the pick.
Whitehead had 59 tackles, including five sacks, last season at Temple. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound linebacker is from Jersey City, N.J.
Detroit drafted Oklahoma's Ronnell Lewis, who can play outside linebacker or defensive end, late in the fourth round with the 125th overall pick earlier in the day.
The Lions selected Iowa offensive tackle Riley Reiff with the 23rd overall pick; Oklahoma wide receiver Ryan Broyles in the second round and Louisiana-Lafayette cornerback Dwight "Bill" Bentley in the third.
