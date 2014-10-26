Around the NFL

Lions mount wild comeback to stun Falcons in London

Published: Oct 26, 2014 at 05:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Falcons hit London like a house on fire on Sunday morning, building a big lead before the Lions came roaring back. Here's what you need to know from Detroit's thrilling 22-21 win over Atlanta at Wembley Stadium:

  1. This was a tale of two halves. Matt Ryan and the Falcons owned the first two quarters, overpowering Detroit's top-ranked defense to forge a 21-0 lead at the break over the sleepy Lions. Matt Ryan was pristine out of the gate, standing strong in the pocket to complete 14 of his first 17 passes to seven different targets for 160 yards and two scores. The attack slowed to a halt from there, while the Falcons' defense crumbled to allow 22 unanswered points, capped by Matt Prater's game-winning 48-yard field goal as time expired.
  1. That game-winning boot didn't come without plenty of drama as Prater's first attempt from 43 yards was wide -- but saved by a delay of game flag on Detroit. With another try, Prater was money.
  1. Across the way, Matthew Stafford was a mess for two-plus quarters before drawing Detroit back into the game with five straight scoring drives. His pretty 59-yard scoring strike to Golden Tate in the third quarter gave Stafford 119 career touchdowns with the Lions, snapping Bobby Layne's ancient franchise record. Without Megatron, Reggie Bush and his top three tight ends, though, Stafford threw a slew of ugly passes and made plenty of head-scratching decisions. His ball placement can make life tough for Detroit's wideouts, but give Stafford credit: He did enough to give the Lions life.
  1. This was not a well-coached game by either team, but our biggest beef was Jim Caldwell's penchant for conservative play. Detroit opted for field goals on two separate possessions inside the Atlanta 10. Traditionalists might disagree, but the Lions could have climbed back into the game in a hurry had they dialed up a touchdown on either series. 
  1. Golden Tate continues to look like an absolute gem of a free-agent signing for Detroit. Dialing up his fourth 100-yard outing in five games, Tate remains a strong candidate to lead the NFL in catches. He blew past Falcons safety Kemal Ishmael on the touchdown grab but failed to haul in the ball on a key two-point conversion pass attempt from Stafford that left Detroit down 21-19 with four minutes left. He was clearly interfered with on the play, but the officials didn't catch it.
  1. The Lions couldn't run the ball to save their lives early, but Joique Bell moved the chains and gave Detroit energy on the ground in the second half. For Atlanta, Steven Jackson's box score numbers won't jump off the page, but the aging runner helped the Falcons build their first-half lead with a smattering of effective, leg-churning dashes through Detroit's front seven. The Falcons' ground game, though, fell apart down the stretch.
  1. Detroit's top-ranked defense tightened up in the second half, but losingNick Fairley is a killer. The behemoth defensive tackle was ruled out with a right knee injury after colliding awkwardly with teammate Ndamukong Suh in the second quarter. It's an ugly loss for the Lions, who were forced to turn to fifth-round tackle Caraun Reid after C.J. Mosley was shipped home Saturday with a two-game suspension for violating team rules.

The "Around The NFL Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Antonio Brown (ankle) out for Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. Bears

Antonio Brown is out for Sunday's Bucs game, along with Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David and Richard Sherman.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 22

Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shin) will be questionable for Sunday's road tilt versus the Green Bay Packers after being limited in practice this week. 
news

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is our quarterback

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa "is our quarterback" following a week of rumors that his team is pursuing a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski calls D'Ernest Johnson 'a warrior' following breakout  performance

After a long football road, D'Ernest Johnson arrived at his first start on Thursday for the Browns and delivered a huge performance. 
news

Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields

Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career. 
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss

As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater: 'He was courageous. He is our quarterback'

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said following Thursday's loss that he did not consider replacing a dinged-up Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Lock.
news

'Calm and poised' Case Keenum gets Browns back on winning track

It was vintage Case Keenum, as the consummate journeyman filled in and stepped up to help the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night in Cleveland, snapping a two-game Browns skid in the process.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Browns' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Browns backups Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson came up big to lead Cleveland past Denver, 17-14.
news

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller leaves Thursday night's game with sprained ankle

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the second half. 
news

Week 7 Thursday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Browns WR Odell Beckham (shoulder) will play tonight vs. Broncos

Wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ will play Thursday against the visiting Denver Broncos despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW