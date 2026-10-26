Lions manage to do just enough against Packers, in a game they had to have

DETROIT -- You might be thinking a team like the Detroit Lions would be exhaling after a game like that. That there'd be an understanding the breaks went their way. That they were lucky to escape with a win. That this game shouldn't have been theirs.

You'd be wrong to think that. Nobody here does.

For those in Detroit's locker room, as ugly as Sunday's 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers was at times, it still reminded everyone the Lions are still here -- and that everything is still in front of them.

"In our division, none of these are gonna be easy," Lions QB Jared Goff said in a postgame interview with Fox. "It took all four quarters, all the way down to the last second. We felt like we kinda shot ourselves in the foot there a little bit, let them hang around. But at the end of the day, got it done and (it's) awesome to finish it that way."

The Lions found themselves in a hole heading into Sunday, in fourth place in the division despite a 3-2 record. That exact scenario unfolded last year, too, when the Lions finished last at 9-8. Contributing to its 2025 record, of course, was their 2-4 mark against the NFC North (including 0-2 against the Packers).

This season, with six of their final 12 games against divisional opponents, the Lions couldn't afford to fall any further behind.

The NFC North is the NFL's strongest division, as it has been for years. The Vikings (6-0) remained perfect Sunday, beating the Indianapolis Colts 16-10. The Bears took care of business against the New England Patriots on Thursday night to improve to 5-2. The Packers, 4-2 coming into Sunday, had a chance to join them with a win over the Lions.

Can you imagine what a loss would've done to morale in Detroit? It's why the stakes, even in October, were massive.

And yet, this felt like a game no team in particular wanted to win. The Lions and Packers were a combined 3-for-9 in the red zone. There were costly -- and questionable -- penalties on both sides, as well as turnovers and fourth-down stops. It was the sort of game in which you spend 59 minutes waiting for someone to step up.

For the Lions, their missteps on offense were particularly frustrating. Detroit totaled 415 yards, converted 50 percent of its first downs and had success on the ground and through the air. Goff threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns, while Jameson Williams (91 yards and two touchdowns), Amon-Ra St. Brown (153 yards) and Jahmyr Gibbs (143 scrimmage yards) had huge games. But efficiency escaped them.

The Lions entered Week 7 having committed just one turnover in five games. They doubled that number Sunday by the third quarter. The first came late in the first half, with the Lions threatening to score. Gibbs rushed for six yards to the Green Bay 6-yard-line, but he took a bit of friendly fire prior to going down -- center Cade Mays, making his season debut, accidentally jarred the ball out of Gibbs' hands. The Packers recovered.

At minimum, the Lions likely would have added three points there. The way they were moving the ball, they could've easily had seven and taken a 17-7 lead into the half.

But, hey, at least they got the ball to start the third quarter. No harm, no foul, right?

Right?

But on their first drive of the second half, the Lions gave it right back. A botched exchange between Goff and Mays -- one Goff put on himself when asked about it after the game -- resulted in another turnover and a short field for the Packers. A few plays later, Josh Jacobs reeled in a 25-yard touchdown reception to give the Packers a 14-10 lead.

Lions coach Dan Campbell was rather annoyed, and understandably so.

"Those are enormous, going in and coming out (of the half)," Campbell said. "That's the hardest thing -- we're excited, I'm excited that we won that game, but you can't do that. We were fortunate. Our defense put the fires out there, and we were able to recover, but we just can't do it."

How many times have we heard that this season, that the Lions' defense put out fires? Against the Cardinals in Detroit's last game, sure.

Of course, the only thing players on this defense heard from the public going into the bye week was: It's only the Cardinals. We'll believe it when we see it. Gotta see more.

Can you blame them?

What Campbell tried to tell those who'd listen, though, was that he saw his defense get its swagger back. The players on that unit were flying around against Arizona, making plays, getting off the field, celebrating as a team. Campbell hadn't seen much of that this season. But he was hoping it would carry over to Sunday's game.

It did. And Brian Branch's return only added to the vibe.

When the season began, this was the game Branch had targeted for his comeback from last season's Achilles injury. He made plays against the run, through the air and as a blitzer. The most notable -- and perhaps the one that let him know he's back -- came when he tracked down a Jordan Love lob and hauled it in for an interception, in true Branch fashion.

The building erupted -- a collective roar for the king of this Lions secondary.

"He's our tone-setter," said Aidan Hutchinson of Branch. "He's the guy that will come down and make a big hit. … That's his X-factor right there, is he can change a game by making a hit, forcing a fumble, making a big splash play like that."

The Lions, though, couldn't do anything with the momentum Branch provided them. On one of their worst drives of the season, Goff threw a pair of turnover-worthy passes that fell incomplete, and Gibbs was stuffed for a minimal gain. Green Bay then drove to tie the game at 17 with a field goal. Detroit's offense followed up that miserable possession with a failed fourth-down conversion, which gave the Packers the ball at the Detroit 22.

It wasn't an efficient day for the Lions on that side of the ball. The offense finished 2-for-5 in the red zone, had 33.3 percent of its runs stopped for zero or negative yards (the second-highest mark among all teams so far in Week 7) and committed costly turnovers.

That fourth-down decision -- and the Lions' inability to execute there -- left everyone, including Campbell, open to rather harsh criticism.

"I thought we would get it, number one," Campbell said, when asked why he attempted it. "I really believed we would get that. Number two, I knew we would get the ball back if it didn't work out. And those were the key thoughts."

And in a way only the Lions themselves can describe, the players seemed to enjoy the pressure.

"They trust us," edge rusher DJ Wonnum said. "We've been hooping the whole game. We gotta bow up. Coach Campbell puts us in different situations throughout camp, throughout the week. So, we kinda already are familiar with those different situations, and we know what we've gotta go do in those times. So, it wasn't nothing. We just knew that we had to make a play, and that's what we did."

The Lions defense forced a field-goal attempt after that failed fourth-down try. Wonnum blocked it, getting a finger on what could've been a potential game-winner.

The Lions then promptly marched down the field as Green Bay's timeouts dwindled. Thanks to some clock manipulation, they ultimately had the ball at the Green Bay 4 with just one second left.

They called on Jake Bates to win it. Moments later, players circled around Bates as time expired, celebrating a critical win.

"The NFC North is extremely competitive, and so you're going to have to win a lot of games," Bates said. "Just being able to win and take care of business when we need to take care of business is huge. I'm really excited to be a part of this team and what's to come this season."

They didn't care how they got it. The Lions just knew they needed this one -- and that they were capable of handling business. Seven teams have winning records in the NFC; four reside in the NFC North. A loss would've dropped the Lions to 3-3, three games back of first-place Minnesota (which visits Ford Field next week) and deflated a team that believes it can contend for the division.

Instead, the Lions now have won two in a row for the first time since late September/early October of last year, and they'll look to gain more ground with a third straight win next week.

The Lions have so much talent, you tend to forget how they got here. When they don't win a game, it can leave you wanting more, knowing they're capable of it. But this group was built for gritty wins. They've just been few and far between recently.

Sunday was a reminder that the Lions still have it in them.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.