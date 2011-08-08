Lions lose rookie RB Leshoure for season with torn Achilles

A big one.
Running back Mikel Leshoure tore his left Achilles' tendon Monday, ending his first NFL season before it began.
"There's no more tests that need to be done. He'll have surgery very soon," Lions coach Jim Schwartz said. "He'll be back, but he won't be back this year."
Leshoure, a rookie, was injured after being hit high, quickly and clean, by defensive end Cliff Avril during an 11-on-11 drill in practice.
"I thudded him up and walked off," Avril said. "I didn't even know he fell to the ground until after everybody blew the whistle."
Leshoure was carted off the team's practice field after team trainers attended to him.
The Lions were counting on Leshoure, a second-round draft pick out of Illinois, to provide power in the backfield to go along with the slight and speedy Jahvid Best, who struggled to stay healthy last year as a rookie and in college at California.
"I'm ready for anything," Best said.
The 5-foot-10, 199-pound Best insisted he can be an every-down back.
"I definitely think so," he said. "Size doesn't have anything to do with it."
The Lions, though, already have started looking into bolstering their backfield, especially with Maurice Morris out with a broken right hand.
"Scouts were working during practice," Schwartz said. "Those guys were already on the horn. We maintain an active list."
The Lions' options might include Tiki Barber, Jerome Harrison and Kevin Smith, whom the team chose not to re-sign in the offseason.
The Lions and objective observers were excited about their top draft picks this year, but the top three won't be able to help any time soon.
First-round defensive tackle Nick Fairley had surgery on his left foot last week and will miss most, if not all, of training camp. Second-round wide receiver Titus Young has been limited to individual drills because of a leg injury.
The limping Lions did receive some good news Monday, with offensive tackle Gosder Cherilus participating in some team drills after offseason surgery on his right knee and safety Louis Delmas back on the field after having a pin removed from his hand.
"We finished our 2-minute drill seven on seven, not because we wanted to, but because the offensive line numbers are down," Schwartz said.
"When you get hurt, you move up a couple yards and you keep it rolling," offensive guard Rob Sims said. "That's just the nature of the business. When somebody goes down, you have to get somebody else in there."
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press