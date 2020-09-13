Lions LB Collins ejected in second quarter after making contact with referee

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The veteran LB was thrown out of the game with 12:24 left in the second quarter for unsportsmanlike conduct. The score was tied 3-3 at the time.

Collins appeared to be complaining about Bears running back David Montgomery lowering his helmet on a run. The linebacker contacted an official in the chest with his helmet on the play leading to the disqualification.