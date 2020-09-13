Around the NFL

Lions LB Collins ejected in second quarter after making contact with referee

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 02:01 PM
Kevin Patra

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins was ejected from Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The veteran LB was thrown out of the game with 12:24 left in the second quarter for unsportsmanlike conduct. The score was tied 3-3 at the time.

Collins appeared to be complaining about Bears running back David Montgomery lowering his helmet on a run. The linebacker contacted an official in the chest with his helmet on the play leading to the disqualification.

The free-agent addition played 19 of 25 snaps in his first game in Detroit before being ejected, per NextGen Stats.

