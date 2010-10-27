Lions LB Follett placed on season-ending injured reserve

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions say linebacker Zack Follett is out for the season after spending time in a hospital for a hard helmet-on-helmet hit during a Week 6 game with the New York Giants.
The second-year pro was covering a fourth-quarter kickoff Oct. 17 when the hit occurred. He lay on the field in East Rutherford, N.J., for about five minutes while attended by medical personnel from both teams.
Follett, 23, played in five games this season and made 21 tackles, 12 of the solo. He played college ball at California.
