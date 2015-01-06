Around the NFL

Lions LB: Apology for blown call 'would mean nothing'

Published: Jan 05, 2015 at 11:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

While NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino admitted to Around The NFL's Gregg Rosenthal on Monday that the pass interference okie doke on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens was "debatable" and added in an NFL Network interview that defensive holding should have been called, it was of little solace to Detroit Lions players and their fans.

Lions linebacker Tahir Whitehead said that even if the NFL went out of its way to apologize for missing a call he wouldn't accept it.

"It would mean nothing," Whitehead said, per the Detroit Free Press. "Absolutely nothing. Because at this point, we're out of the tournament and we can't do anything about it. So I wouldn't want to hear any apologies at this point, because it wouldn't mean anything to me."

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he'd like to see the league take out the "human factor" in key situations.

However, the coach isn't going to let his team use it as an excuse as to why they were sent home.

"The one thing I told them is that we're not going to ever make any excuses about, or create any crutches for, any wins or losses. And this particular case will be no exception," Caldwell said. "But the fact of the matter is it's a controversial call. I think that, without question, that it was one that was probably not officiated correctly, in my estimation."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh lauds Zach Wilson after Jets' loss: 'If he plays like that, we're gonna win a lot of football games'

Zach Wilson turned in perhaps the most impressive performance of his young career. Unfortunately, his New York Jets still fell to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, and a Wilson fumble in the fourth quarter loomed large in the loss. 
news

Justin Herbert leads Chargers win despite suffering 'flesh wound' on left hand

With his left, non-throwing hand bandaged, Justin Herbert led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, highlighted by a 51-yard completion to Josh Palmer that clinched the victory.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick suffers largest defeat of career in loss to Cowboys; Mac Jones to remain starting QB

The Patriots lost 38-3 to the Cowboys on Sunday, a game that featured the largest deficit of Bill Belichick's head-coaching career and another subpar performance from QB Mac Jones.
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reaches 200 career TD passes faster than any QB in history

Patrick Mahomes connected with Noah Gray for a 34-yard touchdown Sunday night against the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback's landmark 200th career touchdown pass -- a feat he accomplished faster than any player in history. 
news

Chargers OLB Khalil Mack notches six sacks, finishes one shy of record

Khalil Mack recorded a mind-spinning six sacks in the Chargers' 24-17 win against the Las Vegas Raiders, which is just one less than late Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas' all-time single-game record of seven. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Seahawks-Giants on Monday night

NFL.com's Brenna White breaks down four things to watch for when the Seattle Seahawks face the New York Giants on "Monday Night Football."
news

Head coach Matt Eberflus after Bears blow 21-point lead: 'When you're 0-4, no one's done the job well enough'

Despite holding a three-touchdown lead after almost three quarters, the Bears lost to the previously winless Denver Broncos, 31-28, on Sunday to fall to 0-4 for the first since in 23 years.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin on adjustments after loss to Texans: 'Hell yeah, we've got to make some changes'

The Pittsburgh Steelers found it impossible to generate anything of significance against the Houston Texans' bottom-10-ranked scoring defense, getting shut out of the end zone in a runaway 30-6 defeat in which the defense, for once, looked similarly lifeless.
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffers knee injury in loss to Texans, will need to be evaluated 

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was ruled out against the Houston Texans due to a knee injury. Mitchell Trubisky took over in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 30-6 loss.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 4 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 4: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 4 action. 
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) won't play vs. Ravens; Dorian Thompson-Robinson to start

Cleveland Browns quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ will not play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens as he deals with a right shoulder injury, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Dorian Thompson-Robinson﻿ will start.