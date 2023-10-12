Lions LB Alex Anzalone's parents headed home from Israel among group of 50+ people from Florida

Published: Oct 12, 2023 at 01:21 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone's parents are among about 50 people affiliated with a Naples, Florida-based church returning from Israel.

Anzalone posted on social media on Thursday morning that his parents are headed home.

Sal and Judy Anzalone were in a Jerusalem hotel as Israel vowed an unprecedented offensive against Hamas after the Islamic militant group's fighters broke through the border fence Saturday and stormed into the country's south. The war between Israel and Hamas has claimed at least 2,200 lives.

Anzalone told The Detroit News on Sunday, after Detroit beat the Carolina Panthers, that all he has been thinking about is his parents.

"It's hard," Anzalone told the newspaper.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he called Anzalone about his parents when he was informed of their plight Sunday night.

The NFC North-leading Lions (4-1) play NFC-South leading Tampa Bay (3-1) on the road Sunday.

Copyright The Associated Press 2023

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Fantasy football 2023 Week 6 sleepers: Back to Dak in prime time?

Marcas Grant provides 12 sleepers to consider for your NFL fantasy football lineup in Week 6. Will Dak Prescott rebound after last week's prime-time disaster? Should Emari Demercado go straight from waivers to your starting lineup?
news

Week 6 NFL picks: Chiefs win 16th straight over Broncos on Thursday; 49ers, Eagles stay perfect

Can the Broncos snap a 15-game losing streak against the Chiefs tonight in Kansas City? Will the NFL's two undefeated teams -- San Francisco and Philadelphia -- remain perfect? Who wins a fascinating Cowboys-Chargers showdown on Monday night? Check out the Week 6 NFL game picks!
news

NFL, Premier League Discuss Latest Advancements in Player Health and Safety 