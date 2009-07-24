Lions land DT Harris from Rams in exchange for veteran WR Curry

The Detroit Lions filled their need for another experienced defensive tackle Friday by acquiring Orien Harris from the St. Louis Rams in exchange for wide receiver Ronald Curry.
Harris, whom the Rams acquired in a May trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, is a three-year NFL veteran and joins Grady Jackson as the most experienced defensive tackles on the Lions' roster. Jackson, a 12-year veteran, signed with Detroit in March, and the team's other defensive tackles are Andre Fluellen, Shemiah LeGrande and rookies Sammie Lee Hill (fourth-round draft pick) and John Gill (undrafted free agent).
George: Curry can relate
Harris played in 14 games with the Bengals last season and finished with 14 tackles. He entered the league in 2006 as a fourth-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers and also has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints. Harris' brother, Kwame, was an offensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers (2003-07) and Oakland Raiders (2008).
Curry signed with the Lions in March shortly after being released by the Oakland Raiders, who selected him out of North Carolina in the seventh round of the 2002 draft. Curry played quarterback in college, but he switched to wide receiver in the NFL and had his best season in 2006, when he led the Raiders with career highs in receptions (62) and yards (727). He has 193 catches for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.
Curry could start for the Rams, who lost veterans Torry Holt (free agency) and Drew Bennett (released) during the offseason. Curry has the most experience of the 12 receivers currently on St. Louis' roster, and Donnie Avery and Keenan Burton, both of whom were rookies last season, are the team's top returning wideouts.
The Lions were heavy on receivers after acquiring 10-year veteran Dennis Northcutt in a June trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Detroit also has Calvin Johnson, Bryant Johnson and Keary Colbert at the position.