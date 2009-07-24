Lions land DT Harris from Rams in exchange for veteran WR Curry

Curry signed with the Lions in March shortly after being released by the Oakland Raiders, who selected him out of North Carolina in the seventh round of the 2002 draft. Curry played quarterback in college, but he switched to wide receiver in the NFL and had his best season in 2006, when he led the Raiders with career highs in receptions (62) and yards (727). He has 193 catches for 2,347 yards and 13 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.