Lions know what to expect from steady veteran Vanden Bosch

Published: Aug 26, 2010 at 11:11 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz has many questions to answer before the regular-season opener in two weeks.

None of them involve defensive end Kyle Vanden Bosch.

Schwartz knows Vanden Bosch from their days together in Tennessee, and the coach hasn't had any surprises from the defensive end in his first training camp with the Lions.

"He is what he is," Schwartz said Thursday. "Kyle Vanden Bosch is a name brand, so you know exactly what you are going to get. You are going to get consistency, and you'll never have to worry about what he is going to do."

Vanden Bosch is a skilled defensive lineman -- he has been to multiple Pro Bowls -- and one of the NFL's best-conditioned players, known for his work ethic. On the first day of training camp, in a non-contact drill, he was chasing running backs and receivers 30 yards downfield, trying to strip the ball out of their hands.

"Part of that is making sure that our guys learn to finish plays without losing focus," Vanden Bosch said. "But part of it is just pushing the tempo and trying to get the whole team to work harder and faster. I want to get things going every day."

Vanden Bosch knows that his effort level has become known, and he wants to keep that reputation intact.

"I take a tremendous amount of pride in the fact that people think of me as the hardest-working player in football," he said. "That means I can't take a day off and I can't slack off for a single drill. I have to keep working that hard and showing people what it can accomplish."

While some of Vanden Bosch's new teammates initially might think that his all-out performances are nothing more than an act, Schwartz says the misconception doesn't last long.

"Kyle is like that 24 hours a day, seven days a week," he said. "By the end of the first day of minicamp, I think everyone knew that he was for real. He just doesn't know any other way to go."

Of course, Vanden Bosch can work as hard as he wants, but the Lions brought him in to improve a defense that has been a major reason for the league-record 30 losses over the past two seasons. After two preseason games, he believes he's making an impact.

"I think the defensive line is ahead of where I thought it might be at this point," he said. "There's still a long way to go, but there is really a drive here to make things better. The guys that have been here will do anything to turn this around, and the new guys want to play for a winner."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC East Fantasy Preview (aka Beasts of the East)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the new Fantasy Room!

news

Top 10 most underrated NFL players: Justin Tucker, Keenan Allen deserve more recognition

Episode 1 of the "Top 100 Players of 2022" kicks off on Sunday, with five players making their first ever appearance in the ranking. That got Cynthia Frelund thinking about who deserves to be mentioned among the NFL's most underrated players. Here's her top 10.

news

2022 NFL training camp: Early standouts, rookies turning heads and updates on key position battles

What have we learned in the first couple weeks of NFL training camp? Gregg Rosenthal goes across the league, spotlighting early standouts, updating key position battles and assessing potential concerns.

news

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins (knee) passes physical, removed from PUP list

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins has passed his physical and come off the physically unable to perform list, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE