While we tend to agree that Jones would be the starter if he were 100 percent, the fact of the matter is that he still has a lot of work to do before he's back to full health. That means being involved in the team's full-contact practices without limitations. Until that happens, fantasy owners should consider Bell the favorite to open the season as the starter and the better option in drafts. Offensive coordinator Mike Martz has praised Bell's skills and abilities, so it could be difficult for Jones to come back and take over the prominent role.