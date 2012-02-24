Lions, Johnson's agent to discuss contract extension at combine

The Detroit Lions already have made it crystal clear that Calvin Johnson isn't going anywhere anytime soon. To make that happen, the Lions are reportedly set to make Johnson the richest wideout in the NFL.
The Detroit Free Press caught up with Johnson's agent, Bus Cook, who said Friday he is scheduled to meet with the Lions on Saturday in Indianapolis to discuss a deal that would move him past the Arizona Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald as the highest-paid receiver in the league.
Johnson is about to enter the final year of his rookie contract, which comes with a salary cap number of about $22.5 million, according to the Free Press. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier this month that the organization would like to restructure Johnson's contract to avoid the major salary cap hit.
"We'll see where it goes, but we'll certainly work toward trying to get it done and get it done quickly," said Cook, who added that Johnson could have a new deal prior to the start of free agency next month. "Hopefully we can get something done in the next few weeks."
Lions general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team could absorb Johnson's cap number "if we have to."
"Obviously, we have a lot more flexibility having more cap room so we have a desire to get that done, but we've got a way to handle his number," Mayhew said.
A new deal with Johnson could go a long way toward the Lions' efforts to keep free-agent-to-be defensive end Cliff Avril, who said last week that he'd consider holding out if the Lions used their franchise tag on him. Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Thursday the team's offseason focus is re-signing its own players.
Schwartz is also entering the final season of his contract. Mayhew told reporters Friday the two sides are moving forward and progress has been made on a new contract.