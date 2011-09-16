Lions' Johnson questionable after first practice of week

Published: Sep 16, 2011 at 11:26 AM

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson practiced on Friday for the first time this week and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Johnson sprained his ankle during theLions' 27-20 Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Safety Louis Delmas, who suffered a hip pointer last Sunday, also practiced. Both players said they expect to play Sunday, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Wide receiver Maurice Stovall (hand) was listed as questionable but is not expected to play. He was seen Friday wearing a cast on his right hand from an injury suffered against Tampa Bay.

Defensive tackle Nick Fairley (foot), offensive tackle Jason Fox (foot) and cornerback Alphonso Smith (foot) were all ruled out.

For a complete breakdown on all the latest injuries throughout the league, go to NFL.com's Injury Report.

