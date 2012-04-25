Lions' Jim Schwartz ready for hyped rematch with Jim Harbaugh

Published: Apr 25, 2012 at 05:37 AM

Jim Schwartz wouldn't say how his handshake with the San Francisco 49ers' Jim Harbaugh would go when the teams meet in Week 2, the Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday.

The Detroit Lions' coach and Harbaugh stole the show in Week 6 last year, after Schwartz took issue with Harbaugh's effusive postgame handshake. The two coaches eventually had to be separated after Schwartz bumped Harbaugh near the teams' tunnel.

"It's two playoff teams," Schwartz said. "It's a national TV game. It's a road game and it's a cross-country game for us. It's an NFC game.

"So there's a lot of important pieces of it, and I think the schedule makers, the TV people and everybody else recognized the game that they expect it to be."

The 49ers handed the Lions their first loss last year during a blistering start for both squads. Each team had won just six games in 2010.

The Lions-49ers rematch will be played in San Francisco on Sept. 16 and broadcast as the Sunday night game on NBC.

