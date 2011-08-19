Lions, Jets, Bucs pin chances on development of young QBs

While capable backups Shaun Hill and Drew Stanton have received more work than the Lions would have expected the past two years, this unit can't come close to maximizing its diversity without Stafford at the helm. His big arm and accuracy could make him truly elite; he has the ability to stretch the field and thread things in a way many others simply cannot. He has that moxie you want from your leader -- as anyone who has seen the NFL Films footage (see video, right) of him staying in a game, and ultimately winning it, despite a dislocated shoulder his rookie year, can attest. He's confident in his ability both on the field and as a leader.