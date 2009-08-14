Lions hoping for quick ruling on DT Jackson's playing status

Published: Aug 14, 2009 at 10:05 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew says he hopes to know soon what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell decides to do about defensive tackle Grady Jackson's playing status.

Mayhew says Friday that Goodell had indicated he would make a decision about Jackson "well before" the season starts next month.

Jackson was on a list of players last season accused of using a diuretic, which can serve as a masking agent for steroids. He wasn't suspended.

The NFL Players Association has a federal appeal pending in an attempt to aid Kevin and Pat Williams of the Minnesota Vikings and three other players suspended for the same alleged violation. The other players are New Orleans defensive ends Charles Grant and Will Smith and former Saints running back Deuce McAllister.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Joe Lombardi reunites with Sean Payton as new Broncos offensive coordinator

Former Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi is being hired as the Denver Broncos' new OC, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Commanders' Sam Howell grateful for opportunity to be QB1, says work 'starts now' to get ready for 2023

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is the presumptive starter heading into the offseason, but despite his elevation on the depth chart, the 22-year-old is not going to be complacent in his position.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah identifies intriguing team fits for top prospects

Which 2023 NFL Draft prospects might your favorite squad be eyeing at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis? Daniel Jeremiah previewed the event on Friday, identifying some intriguing prospect-team fits.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE