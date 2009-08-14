Lions hoping for quick ruling on DT Jackson's playing status

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions general manager Martin Mayhew says he hopes to know soon what NFL commissioner Roger Goodell decides to do about defensive tackle Grady Jackson's playing status.
Mayhew says Friday that Goodell had indicated he would make a decision about Jackson "well before" the season starts next month.
Jackson was on a list of players last season accused of using a diuretic, which can serve as a masking agent for steroids. He wasn't suspended.
The NFL Players Association has a federal appeal pending in an attempt to aid Kevin and Pat Williams of the Minnesota Vikings and three other players suspended for the same alleged violation. The other players are New Orleans defensive ends Charles Grant and Will Smith and former Saints running back Deuce McAllister.
