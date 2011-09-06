Lions hope to build on their strong 2010 finish, 4-0 preseason

Notes: The Lions confirmed Monday they've claimed guard Jacques McClendon off waivers. They also announced they've signed center Dan Gerberry, wide receiver Nate Hughes, safety Ricardo Silva and tackle Casey Bender to the practice squad. ... The Lions worked outside on a windy, somewhat brisk day in the Detroit area. Schwartz scoffed at the idea they might do something special to prepare for warmer weather in Florida. "That's foolishness," Schwartz said. "We don't pipe in crowd noise and we don't open up the doors and make it cold, and we don't try to smoke the team out and make it hot. ... Our team's in good shape. We'll be hydrated, we'll be ready to go."