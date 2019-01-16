Lions hire Darrell Bevell as new offensive coordinator

Bevell was fired at the end of the 2017 season after seven years in Seattle. He was a steady fixture under coach Pete Carroll and helped the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He deserves credit for helping to grow quarterback Russell Wilson and a flock of playmakers -- Doug Baldwin, Golden Tate, Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson -- for an offense that was at its best when Marshawn Lynch slashed his way through defenses.