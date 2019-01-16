Around the NFL

Lions hire Darrell Bevell as new offensive coordinator

Published: Jan 16, 2019 at 08:26 AM

After a year hiatus, Darrell Bevell has found a new home.

The Detroit Lions have hired the former Seahawks offensive coordinator for the same role, the team announced.

Bevell was fired at the end of the 2017 season after seven years in Seattle. He was a steady fixture under coach Pete Carroll and helped the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He deserves credit for helping to grow quarterback Russell Wilson and a flock of playmakers -- Doug Baldwin, Golden Tate, Tyler Lockett and Paul Richardson -- for an offense that was at its best when Marshawn Lynch slashed his way through defenses.

Prior to his Seahawks run, Bevell served as coordinator for the Vikings from 2006 to 2010.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

