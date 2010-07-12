Lions, Hill reach deal to keep backup QB in Detroit through 2011

Published: Jul 12, 2010 at 03:25 PM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with backup quarterback Shaun Hill.

The deal keeps Hill under contract through the 2011 season and other terms were not disclosed.

The Lions got the nine-year veteran in a March trade with the San Francisco 49ers, who received a 2011 draft pick.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sam Hubbard, Bengals agree to 4-year, $40 million extension

The Bengals have locked up their best edge rusher. Sam Hubbard and Cincinnati agreed to a four-year, $40 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Roundup: Colts place OT Eric Fisher on PUP list ahead of training camp

The Colts will begin training camp this week without left tackle Eric Fisher. That was always expected but is all but official after he was placed on the physically unable to perform list Sunday.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow healthy heading into training camp

The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. The second-year QB was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Deshaun Watson reports to Texans training camp Sunday, still seeks trade

Quarterbacks reported to training camp Sunday for the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson was among them, Ian Rapoport reports. The star QB was present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW