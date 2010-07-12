Lions, Hill reach deal to keep backup QB in Detroit through 2011

The deal keeps Hill under contract through the 2011 season and other terms were not disclosed.
The Bengals start training camp Tuesday, and so will Joe Burrow. The second-year QB was not included on the team's physically unable to perform and non-football injury lists heading into camp and will be on the field and healthy when workouts commence, Ian Rapoport reports.
Quarterbacks reported to training camp Sunday for the Houston Texans, and Deshaun Watson was among them, Ian Rapoport reports. The star QB was present for testing to begin entry into camp, though his stance about the organization and desire to be traded remains unchanged.