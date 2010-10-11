Lions' Hill, Bears' Forte are FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week

Quarterback Shaun Hill of the Detroit Lions and running back Matt Forte of the Chicago Bears are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on October 10-11, the NFL announced on Friday.
Hill completed 21 of 32 passes for 227 yards, including three touchdowns, in leading the Lions to a 44-6 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Forte rushed 22 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 23-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Hill and Forte were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks David Garrard of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Vince Young of the Tennessee Titans, and running backs Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans and Ray Rice of the Baltimore Ravens.
Fans will be voting for more than their favorite player. As part of the Air & Ground program, FedEx continues its support of Safe Kids USA by making weekly $2,000 donations in each of the winning players' names. The funding, allocated to local Safe Kids coalitions in that team's city, is used for pedestrian safety improvements throughout the year, from upgraded crosswalks and safety signs to traffic barriers and educational training.
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance among the league's top-performing quarterbacks and running backs. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements in local communities, donating more than $13 million to Safe Kids Worldwide since 2000. Follow FedEx on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter @FedExDelivers and track the conversation at #FedExNFL.
A closer look at the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week finalists:
FedEx Air -- Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground -- Running Backs
David Garrard,
[Jacksonville Jaguars](/teams/jacksonvillejaguars/profile?team=JAC)
Garrard led the Jaguars to a 36-26 win over the Buffalo Bills by completing 16 of 20 passes for 178 yards. He also threw three touchdowns with only one interception.
Forte rushed 22 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' 23-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.
Hill completed 21 of 32 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Lions to a 44-6 win over the St. Louis Rams.
Johnson rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries in the Titans' 34-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Vince Young,
[Tennessee Titans](/teams/tennesseetitans/profile?team=TEN)
Young led the Titans to a 34-27 win over the Dallas Cowboys, completing 12 of 25 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Rice rushed 27 times for 133 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 31-17 win over the Denver Broncos.