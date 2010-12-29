Lions headline list of non-playoff teams with hope for 2011

As Schwartz told reporters earlier this week, "There's one thing to develop players, it's another thing for them to be productive right now while they're still developing as players. That's where you need to be. You can plug veteran players in, and they can go and play well for you and they can help you win. But if you want to be a good team long-term, you need to have production out of your young players, and you need to keep them improving, you need to have them in a scheme that fits them, and do all those kinds of things."