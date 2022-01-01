Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'

﻿D'Andre Swift﻿ was hitting his stride.

The burgeoning Detroit Lions back rushed for a career-high 130 yards in Week 10 before outdoing himself a week later with 136 yards.

Then it all came to a halt on Thanksgiving Day when he sustained a shoulder injury against the Chicago Bears.

Following four games missed, Swift is set to make his return Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

With head coach Dan Campbell's 2-12-1 Lions looking to finish the season on a strong note, there's some excitement with Swift poised for a late-season return.

"He looks good," Campbell said Friday, via team transcript. "You can tell that he's comfortable and he's got his confidence up. He's ready. We were still getting him back in the flow last week. 'Do we think he'll be ready? What is his shoulder?' But this week, you know it. You can see it. You can feel it. He's looked great all week."

Taken No. 35 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia by the Lions, Swift showed promise as a rookie and more in his second year, even amid the Lions' trying campaign. While the shoulder injury derailed him, Swift finds himself in a rare situation Sunday of bringing fresh legs to a Week 17 game.

"He looks fresh is what he looks like, which is awesome," Campbell said. "Sometimes, I think you forget until you're where we're at in Week 17 and when you see an athlete like Swift that's fresh, it's a sight for sore eyes. So, he's ready to go. I know he's been wanting to go for a long time. And so, he loves the game, he's competitive. It will be good to get him back."

Facing the 31st-ranked defense in the NFL, Swift could be in the right place at the right time for a resounding return.