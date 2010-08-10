Lions have right mixture of youth, vets to be competitive

» The front four will go a long way toward determining the success of the defense. Schwartz believes that a strong foundation on the line will allow other deficiencies that might exist on defense to be masked. The key, in his estimation, will be finding someone on the line that is capable of consistently commanding a double team. If the Lions are able to find that player, it will allow them to defend the run without having to commit an eighth defender (often a safety) to the box. That would allow the secondary to focus on eliminating some of the big pass plays that plagued the unit a year ago.