Lions guard Peterman out for season with ankle injury

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions placed guard Stephen Peterman on season-ending injured reserve Friday and signed wide receiver Eric Fowler off the practice squad.
Peterman was Detroit's starting right guard in 2007 and 2008 and was signed to a five-year contract in February. He played in two games this season, including Sunday's 27-10 loss at Minnesota, where he injured an ankle during the third quarter.
Fowler was cut during training camp. He played on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad last fall.
