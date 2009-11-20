Lions guard Peterman out for season with ankle injury

Published: Nov 20, 2009 at 11:17 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions placed guard Stephen Peterman on season-ending injured reserve Friday and signed wide receiver Eric Fowler off the practice squad.

Peterman was Detroit's starting right guard in 2007 and 2008 and was signed to a five-year contract in February. He played in two games this season, including Sunday's 27-10 loss at Minnesota, where he injured an ankle during the third quarter.

The Lions' long series of injuries at one point forced first-year coach Jim Schwartz to install Peterman at defensive end during a 26-0 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18.

Fowler was cut during training camp. He played on the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad last fall.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

