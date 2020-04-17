Around the NFL

Lions GM: Talks regarding No. 3 pick will continue

Published: Apr 17, 2020 at 04:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

One week after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Lions were listening to offers for the No. 3 pick, the team's general manager confirmed it.

Detroit is in business at three, where the draft will officially start getting interesting. Bob Quinn told reporters Friday the Lions have had conversations with teams interested in their pick, and those conversations will continue.

The Lions are in an interesting position. Detroit doesn't necessarily need a quarterback thanks to the presence of Matthew Stafford, who at 32 years old should still be a viable starting option for them for the foreseeable future. There are teams behind the Lions that very much need a signal-caller, though, and with the prized jewel known as Ohio State defensive end Chase Young likely gone to Washington at No. 2 overall, Detroit has a good reason to move back in exchange for a nice package of assets.

Two teams that very much could be in the running for the No. 3 pick: the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. Between the two clubs' rosters, the best quarterback is Tyrod Taylor. The second best option is veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick. There's plenty of room for either or both franchises to draft a young passer.

Such a selection can produce a player of significance. That's the goal of every team on the clock, of course. NFL Network's Stacey Dales relayed what Quinn said about Detroit's expectation, which included an interesting few words about where the team spends its selection:

Quinn sounds as if he's acutely aware of the value of his pick. His team has interviewed multiple quarterbacks, including Oregon signal-caller Justin Herbert, Rapoport reported Monday. Herbert might be the second or third quarterback off the board next week.

Interviews like these could be due diligence, or they could be smokescreens. Quinn is not about to give their selection away for peanuts, especially as the pressure to outmaneuver other teams ramps up in the final week before the draft.

With this in mind, Quinn didn't tip his hand Friday. Mystique can also be a bargaining chip.

"I never go into conversations I have with other teams," Quinn said, per Dales.

The unknown prevails for now. Thursday sure is shaping up to be rather interesting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
news

Buccaneers, DC Todd Bowles agree to new three-year deal

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new three-year deal that will pay him more than $3 million per season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported
news

Washington Football Team no longer permitting fans to wear Native American headdresses, face paint at home games

The Washington Football Team announced Wednesday that fans will no longer be permitted to wear Native American headdresses or face paint at FedExField going forward. 
news

Zac Taylor: 'No cause for panic' as Joe Burrow, Bengals offense struggle at training camp

Bengals coach Zac Taylor addressed the Bengals issues on offense in the early part of training camp and QB Joe Burrow continues to search for his rhythm. 
news

Aaron Rodgers calls relationship with Packers GM Brian Gutekunst 'a work in progress'

The Packers welcomed their star QB back with open arms after an offseason of tension. So far, Aaron Rodgers seems to be in no rush to declare all is well in Green Bay.
news

Frank Reich on Colts' QB situation, potential trade options: This is Carson Wentz's team

Could the Indianapolis Colts swing a trade for a veteran QB -- someone like Nick Foles, perhaps? Head coach Frank Reich addressed that possibility Wednesday, stating that this is Carson Wentz's team and Foles is currently on the Chicago Bears.
news

Veteran OL Joe Looney decides to retire less than a week after signing with Giants

The Giants are losing Joe Looney to retirement. The veteran OL signed with New York on July 31.
news

Vikings expect QB Kirk Cousins back at practice Thursday after stint on reserve/COVID-19 list

Minnesota expects its starting QB back at practice this week following a stint on the COVID list.
news

Training Camp Buzz: Colts giving second-year QB Jacob Eason a closer look after Wentz injury

The Colts are giving second-year quarterback ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ a close look before making any big moves in reaction to Carson Wentz's foot injury, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW