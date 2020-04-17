Lions GM: Talks regarding No. 3 pick will continue

The Lions are in an interesting position. Detroit doesn't necessarily need a quarterback thanks to the presence of Matthew Stafford, who at 32 years old should still be a viable starting option for them for the foreseeable future. There are teams behind the Lions that very much need a signal-caller, though, and with the prized jewel known as Ohio State defensive end Chase Young likely gone to Washington at No. 2 overall, Detroit has a good reason to move back in exchange for a nice package of assets.