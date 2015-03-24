Around the NFL

Lions GM glad Ndamukong Suh deal won't be on books

Published: Mar 24, 2015 at 01:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Martin Mayhew chose to spin watching one of the NFL's best defensive players -- and the heart of his team -- walk out the door in free agency as a good thing.

The Detroit Lions' general manager told reporters Monday at the NFL Annual Meeting that he's glad the team won't have to pay the massive six-year, $114 million contract the Dolphins gave Ndamukong Suh.

"I think anytime you lose a quality player like that, especially in the short term, that is to your detriment," Mayhew said, per the Detroit Free Press. "I think in the long term, I think we're going to be glad we don't have that contract on our books. But in the short term, that's an issue."

In the short term, Mayhew plugged the hole by importing aging veteran Haloti Ngata in exchange for two draft picks. In the long term, he will have to replenish a defensive line that watched two former first-round picks walk away this offseason (Nick Fairleysigned with the Rams last month).

Mayhew is not alone in viewing Suh's record-breaking contract as an eventual albatross for any franchise. It would be difficult for a defensive player to live up to that sort of overbearing financial commitment.

Still, that the Lions weren't in a position to franchise tag one of the NFL's best players and use that leverage for a long-term deal is an indictment on a Detroit front office who bungled the situation years before Suh ever walked out the door.

"I think throughout the last, probably since we did Matthew (Stafford's) contract, whenever that was, we've always sort of been top heavy with a few guys out there," Mayhew said. "And then the thing about the franchise tag was continuing to kick the can down the road and restructure deals to make that happen and we want to get out of that situation at some point so that didn't make a lot of sense."

The Lions got out of paying Suh a massive contract that could have further crippled their cap, but the cost to the on-field product has yet to be determined.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the inaugural Veteran Combine and discusses which star players were helped (and hurt) by free agency. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers' Steve Wilks on WR D.J. Moore's costly penalty: 'We've got to make sure we're smart enough'

Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore's committed a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty directly after catching a 62-yard pass to tie the game, leading to an eventual loss against the Falcons that proves Carolina still has much learning to do.

news

Jerry Jones doesn't foresee Cowboys changing RB roles for Ezekiel Elliott after Tony Pollard's big game vs. Bears

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard proved how capable he is out of the backfield with a three-touchdown performance in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't see the team changing Ezekiel Elliott's role.

news

Bill Belichick wins 325th career game (including playoffs), passing George Halas for second all-time

Bill Belichick made history against New York on Sunday when he won his 325th career game (including playoffs) as a head coach to pass Bears icon George "Papa Bear" Halas for second place on the all-time wins list.

news

Lions announce Barry Sanders will receive statue at Ford Field in 2023

The Detroit Lions on Sunday announced that Barry Sanders will have his legacy permanently cemented in the Motor City with a statue at Ford Field in 2023.

news

Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett active vs. Giants

Seahawks wide receivers DK Metcalf (knee) and Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) are both active against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 8 action.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) inactive vs. Saints

Darren Waller will miss his second consecutive game due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Waller is not expected to play against the Saints after testing his hamstring during pregame warmups.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 8 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Injury roundup: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion protocol) cleared, expected to play vs. Dolphins

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has advanced through the concussion protocol to be cleared for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins, and will play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Former All-Pro RB Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC vet Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut

Former NFL All-Pro running back Le'Veon Bell loses unanimous decision to UFC veteran Uriah Hall in pro boxing debut.

news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he wouldn't be surprised if the team made a trade before Nov.1 deadline.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE