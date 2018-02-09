Lions GM Bob Quinn lands 5-year contract extension

"I think in general, Bob and I have a lot of experience and history together and we believe in a lot of the same things as far as when you look at and evaluate players, how a team should be run, how it should be coached," Patricia said at his introductory news conference on Wednesday. "So there is a great background that we both share. And, honestly, a common ground that we both understand is how we both envision a team being run. That's what makes it a great match for Bob and I to be in this situation. We can work together and try to put a team in place that we feel represents what we believe in and what we want the Detroit Lions to look like. Hopefully that product will show up on the field. And after, hopefully you have some success at that point. That's when you start calling it 'The Lions Way.' We've got a long way to go before we have any particular 'Way' in which we'll call our own."