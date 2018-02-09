Around the NFL

Lions GM Bob Quinn lands 5-year contract extension

Published: Feb 09, 2018 at 05:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Detroit Lions' brass is even more tied at the hip than earlier in the week.

The Lions announced Friday they agreed to terms with general manager Bob Quinn on a contract extension that matches the one given to new head coach Matt Patricia. Each contract is for five years, running through 2022, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Detroit hopes pairing the two former New England Patriots will provide stability for at least the next five years.

"I am pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bob on an extension to his contract," Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford said in a statement. "I believe the Lions' football organization is well positioned for success under his leadership together with the addition of our new head coach, Matt Patricia."

Quinn and Patricia have a relationship dating back to 2004 when the latter joined the Patriots as an assistant. Quinn took over the Lions in 2016, signing a reported five-year deal at the time. Detroit is both men's first foray outside of New England.

"Thank you to Mrs. Ford, her family and Rod Wood for their continued support and belief in my ability to lead this football team," Quinn said in a statement. "My goals and vision remain unchanged and I will continue to work diligently at improving this team and every facet of the football operation. Coach Patricia and I will always work in close concert on any and all football-related matters. That process is underway as our coaching and player personnel staffs are collectively preparing for the roster building phase of the off-season."

Both Quinn and Patricia spoke this week about how their relationship can create cohesiveness and sustainability between the front office and the product on the field.

"I think in general, Bob and I have a lot of experience and history together and we believe in a lot of the same things as far as when you look at and evaluate players, how a team should be run, how it should be coached," Patricia said at his introductory news conference on Wednesday. "So there is a great background that we both share. And, honestly, a common ground that we both understand is how we both envision a team being run. That's what makes it a great match for Bob and I to be in this situation. We can work together and try to put a team in place that we feel represents what we believe in and what we want the Detroit Lions to look like. Hopefully that product will show up on the field. And after, hopefully you have some success at that point. That's when you start calling it 'The Lions Way.' We've got a long way to go before we have any particular 'Way' in which we'll call our own."

Now the duo will try to create their own "Way" with identical contract lengths.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut

As the dust settles on the Steelers' first leg of their quarterback competition, a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options -- but Kenny Pickett is the one that had the crowd's attention.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold: 'They were both in command' in first game

The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game offered no definitive statements in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Coach Matt Rhule said both were in command and declined to name a starter for next week.

news

Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener

The Chiefs are having some fun during their preseason opener. Kansas City safety Justin Reid connected on an extra point attempt in the first half of Saturday's game against the Bears.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson publicly apologizes for first time 'to all of the women that I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday expressed remorse and for the first time publicly apologized to the women he "impacted" after being accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury after he scrambled and made an awkward cut. He'll have an MRI on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 12

Falcons first-round pick WR Drake London was ruled out of Friday's game with a knee injury, the team announced.

news

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, will miss preseason opener vs. Raiders

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's preseason game vs. the Raiders, the team announced on Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW