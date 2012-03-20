Lions, free-agent Tulloch have had 'very productive' talks

"We're very hopeful we can reach an agreement with him sometime soon, and we're going to continue to pursue Stephen and try and get Stephen signed," Mayhew said at a town hall meeting for season-ticket holders at Ford Field. "He knows our defense. Coach (Jim) Schwartz is very familiar with him. He's a leader on our football team. He means a lot to our defense, and he's a really key part of what we have going defensively.