Lions fortify defensive line by signing veteran DT Jackson

Published: Mar 04, 2009 at 02:02 PM

The Detroit Lions signed unrestricted free-agent defensive tackle Grady Jackson to a three-year contract Wednesday. NFL.com's Steve Wyche reports the deal is worth $8 million.

The 6-foot-2, 345-pound Jackson played most of the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the sixth round (193rd overall) in 1997 and also has played for the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson has 530 career tackles (383 solo), 35.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles.

In 2008, Jackson started 15 games and had 23 tackles (21 solo) and two sacks for the Falcons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

