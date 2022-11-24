Around the NFL

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams (ACL) could be activated in Week 13

Published: Nov 24, 2022 at 09:38 AM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Just when Detroit Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams will make his NFL debut has been highly anticipated for quite some time from Tuscaloosa to Motown.

It's possible it could be as early as Week 13 at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that should Williams make it through next week's full-speed practices unscathed, there is a good chance the rookie wide receiver is activated.

Williams, who's coming back from a torn ACL suffered in college with Alabama, returned to practice this week ahead of today's game against the Buffalo Bills, but the team didn't go full speed in practice. Still, as Rapoport notes, the Lions would not have opened the practice window for the speedster if he wasn't ready to go. Williams did everything with the team this week, was in meetings and has been going at top speed in rehab drills, per Rapoport.

Selected 12th overall as the Lions' second first-rounder, Williams remains the only 2022 NFL Draft top-15 pick who's yet to take the field this season. He tore his ACL in the Crimson Tide's 33-18 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship. The injury didn't stop the Lions from trading up to select Williams, though. He hauled in 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his junior season with 'Bama.

Drafting Williams was always seen as a part of Detroit's long-term plan, but getting the speedy wideout on the field would inject some promise and excitement into the Lions season.

The Lions (4-6), winners of three in a row for the first time since 2017, host the Bills (7-3) today at 12:30 p.m. ET. They won't have Williams just yet, but the long wait to see the dynamic wideout in a Detroit uniform is set to conclude soon.

Related Content

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

news

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games in 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys; and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings.

news

NFL world celebrates Thanksgiving Day on social media

As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dan Campbell believes home crowd will be 'on fire' as Lions look to win fourth straight

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the home crowd for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills will be "on fire."

news

Cardinals' Colt McCoy studies up on 'Hard Knocks,' 'never thought' he'd play in game like Mexico City

Sitting intently in an otherwise empty film room, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy walked "Hard Knocks" viewers through his thoughts on a last-second film study and what it means to play in showcases like "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City.

news

Aaron Rodgers says he's played with broken thumb since Week 5

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday his thumb is broken, an injury he sustained on the final play of a loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5.

news

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line to start

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed RB Darrell Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Week 12 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE