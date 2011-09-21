Lions find themselves in rare position on road

Why to watch
Did you ever think the Lions would be road favorites and about to be 3-0, while the Vikings would be on the verge of starting the season 0-3? Watching Stafford to Megatron is as good as it gets, and the Vikings got carved up by Stafford's draft classmate Josh Freeman last week. Can the Vikings find a way to get a vertical game going, and do it against the Lions' ferocious pass rush?
Inside story
Adrian Peterson has 814 yards rushing in eight games against the Lions. And given Minnesota's passing woes, and Detroit's pass rush, running the ball might be the way to go here.