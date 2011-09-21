Lions find themselves in rare position on road

Why to watch

Did you ever think the Lions would be road favorites and about to be 3-0, while the Vikings would be on the verge of starting the season 0-3? Watching Stafford to Megatron is as good as it gets, and the Vikings got carved up by Stafford's draft classmate Josh Freeman last week. Can the Vikings find a way to get a vertical game going, and do it against the Lions' ferocious pass rush?