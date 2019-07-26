Around the NFL

Lions finalize deal with ex-Packers DL Mike Daniels

Published: Jul 26, 2019 at 09:26 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Mike Daniels is staying in the NFC North.

Just two days after being released by the Green Bay Packers, Daniels and the Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year, $9.1 million contract with $7.8 million guaranteed, sources told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. The team confirmed the news Saturday.

Daniels was slated to make $8.1 million in 2019, so his move to the Lions essentially comes with a $1 million raise.

The veteran defensive lineman was cut by Green Bay in a surprise move this week after spending more than seven years with club. The Packers had been working to trade Daniels to either the Browns, New England Patriots or Kansas City Chiefs, but couldn't execute a deal.

Daniels had visited the Cleveland Browns on Thursday but left the franchise without a deal. He found one in the Motor City.

In Detroit, Daniels will join a revamped defensive line that replaced Ezekiel Ansah with Trey Flowers on the edge and is returning All-Pro defensive tackle Damon Harrison, Da'Shawn Hand and A'Shawn Robinson. The defensive line has experienced minor flux this month as Flowers is on PUP with a minor shoulder injury, Harrison showed up to training camp amid a contract dispute and Robinson was excused for personal reasons.

With Daniels signed, three of seven highest-paid players on Detroit's 2019 roster come from the defensive line (Daniels, $9.1M; Harrison, $7M; Flowers, $6.4M).

The Lions opened training camp to veterans on Wednesday.

After playing alongside Aaron Rodgers for seven seasons, Daniels might get the chance to sack him in two games in 2019.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens WRs Zay Flowers (hip), Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) both active vs. Chargers 

Baltimore Ravens receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers will both be active in this prime-time contest after spending the week rehabbing injuries.
news

Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson ruled out vs. Broncos with concussion

Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been ruled out of Sunday's game versus the Broncos with a concussion after taking a hard hit at the end of a pass play.
news

Jessie Bates' 92-yard pick-six propels Falcons to win they needed in 'worst way'

Vying for first place in the NFC South against their archrivals, the Atlanta Falcons needed a victory on Sunday in the worst way. Safety Jessie Bates did everything he could to make that happen, starting with a 92-yard pick-six.
news

Chiefs' Travis Kelce becomes fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce added some history to his calendar on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs star reached 11,000 career receiving yards, becoming the fourth and fastest tight end to do so.
news

Mike Tomlin not acting 'like eureka' but Steelers top 400 yards in win over Bengals

In Pittsburgh's first game since firing offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the Steelers snapped a 58-game streak without 400 yards en route to win over Bengals. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Steelers' offense awoke to break a 58-game streak against the Bengals. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Raiders safety Roderic Teamer arrested on DUI charge, inactive vs. Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders reserve safety Roderic Teamer was arrested Saturday night on charges of driving under the influence and speeding, both misdemeanors, and was ruled out for Sunday's home game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby (knee) officially active vs. Chiefs 

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby is expected to play in Las Vegas' Week 12 game versus the Kansas City Chiefs despite being considered doubtful with a knee injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 12: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 12 Sunday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Vikings on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Chicago Bears face the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 12 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Texans RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) active for Sunday's game against Jaguars

Texans running back Dameon Pierce is officially active for Sunday's game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars following a three-game absence with an ankle injury.