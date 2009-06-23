Lions fantasy question: What impact will RB Smith have in 2009?

Smith is also a very good receiver out of the backfield, so he'll be a dual threat in the offense and for fantasy owners. That makes him an attractive option in standard and PPR formats. If the Lions decide to start No. 1 overall selection Matthew Stafford at any point during the season -- a likely scenario if the team doesn't win with Daunte Culpepper under center -- Smith would no doubt become a very nice safety net for the rookie quarterback.