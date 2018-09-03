Lions extend DB Quandre Diggs, sign Marquis Flowers

Since entering the league in 2015 as a sixth-round pick out of Texas, Diggs has appeared in 44 games with 19 starts. He solidified his position on the roster in 2017 by starting a career-high 11 games, which included making the switch from nickel cornerback to strong safety in December. With the expanded role last year, Diggs produced a career-high 55 tackles, a sack, three interceptions and nine passes defensed.