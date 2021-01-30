Lions expected to trade Matthew Stafford before Super Bowl

Matthew Stafford could have a new home before the end of this NFL season.

Interest in the Lions star quarterback is significant and a trade is expected prior to the Super Bowl, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Detroit has been looking to deal its longtime face of the franchise after he expressed a desire for a fresh start elsewhere. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported last week that Stafford and the Lions have had healthy discussions in recent weeks regarding his trade request. Now Detroit, whose new regime is finally settled in, is engaged in talks with other teams.

"It's pretty hot and heavy right now," coach Dan Campbell told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "We've got quite a few offers and so it looks like we've got some trade partners, we're just trying to work out the best scenario and see what's best for us, ultimately."

One of the most prodigious passers of the past decade will certainly have his suitors. A week shy of turning 33, Stafford has just two years and $43 million left on his contract. And after 12 years in the Motor City, there looks to be a lot of tread left on his tires. The former No. 1 overall pick threw for 4,084 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 2020. His completion percentage (64.2), yards per attempt (7.7) and passer rating (96.3) were all above his career averages.