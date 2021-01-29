Around the NFL

Lions expected to hire former Pro Bowl QB Mark Brunell as their QBs coach

Published: Jan 28, 2021 at 08:23 PM
Jelani Scott



Dan Campbell's staff has added another former NFL player.

The Detroit Lions are expected to hire Mark Brunell as their new quarterbacks coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Brunell, 50, joins Campbell, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, first-time defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley on the growing list of former pros that are a part of Detroit's new staff.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier in the day that the Lions were set to interview the former QB. Brunell will come into the franchise looking to guide whoever the team dubs as Matthew Stafford﻿'s heir once the club eventually trades the veteran.

The hire marks Brunell's first venture into the NFL coaching ranks. His only other coaching experience came in 2013-14 when he went 10-11 as a high school head coach for two years at Episcopal School of Jacksonville.

Currently a radio host in Jacksonville, Brunell retired from the NFL in 2011 after 19 seasons. Brunnell backed up Saints QB Drew Brees in 2008-09, and finally won that elusive championship ring after New Orleans topped the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

After being selected in the fifth round by the Packers in 1993, the University of Washington alum was traded to the Jaguars in 1995. It was in Jacksonville that Brunnell enjoyed his best years as a starter, making three Pro Bowls (1996, 1997, 1999) and leading the NFL in passing yards for the '96 season. He led the Jags to two AFC Championship appearances during his nine seasons in Florida.

Jacksonville traded Brunnell to Washington in 2004 where he spent four seasons before signing with New Orleans and finishing his career with the Jets. He finished his lengthy career with 32,072 yards, 184 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in 176 games played (151 starts).

