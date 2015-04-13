 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lions' Eric Ebron vents against social media detractors

Published: Apr 13, 2015 at 01:39 AM

Eric Ebron has fallen into the quicksand that is fighting with your detractors on social media.

The Detroit Lions' second-year tight end, who had a relatively disappointing rookie season (and was taken ahead of Offensive Rookie of the Year Odell Beckham) must have plenty of lunacy in his mentions folder, a common occurrence that finally manifested itself in a tirade Sunday afternoon.

Let's see how he did:

An interesting use of behoves (sic) there, certainly a bracing way to start off this tweet. The rolling capitalization also suggests that he's not fooling around. One slight criticism: Don't go right for the mom's basement thing. It's a bit tired.

On to Tweet No. 2 -- which has since been deleted.

"Just Saying Yall Act Like We Want Social Media. We Have It For YOU So YOU Can Feel "Like Your In Our Life" Yet Yall Make Pointless Remarks"

True. As someone who prefers the days of hateful, anonymous e-mail, I believe Ebron makes a good point. I could imagine a world where athletes were asked thoughtful, honest questions on Twitter and weren't punished for having an opinion. For example, I'd love the opportunity to tweet at Ebron and ask him for his thoughts on Antonio Gates and how a player like that inspires a great generation of tight ends. But even if I did, he probably wouldn't be able to see it through all the "YOU NEED TO PLAY BETTER" tweets in his mentions.

Tweet No. 3, which contains an expletive, and also has been deleted, is not embeddable here, but I'll give you the gist: Ebron says that the more you hate on him, the more his follower count rises while yours (the haters) stay the same.

Nice.

I always look for that mic-dropping moment when I'm in an internet feud.

Ebron is just living our dreams -- even though he audibled and deleted his therapeutic venting session.

Overall Twitter rant grade: B+

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest moves and debates if Michael Bennett should change his tune on Jimmy Graham. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After in-season trade, Chase Young is grateful for opportunity to chase title with 49ers

After starting the season in a prove-it year for the Commanders and joining the NFC Champion 49ers at the trade deadline, Chase Young is ready to make the most of his Super Bowl opportunity at the end of a winding road.
news

Chargers' Joe Hortiz expects 'Batman and Robin' relationship with Jim Harbaugh: 'That's the way we're going to operate'

Whoever eventually delivers the Chargers their first-ever Super Bowl might well be hailed a hero. Joe Hortiz, the new general manager of the Chargers, has exactly that planned as he embarks on a partnership with head coach Jim Harbaugh.
news

Chiefs defense, youngest in NFL, has powered Kansas City to precipice of Super Bowl repeat

Patrick Mahomes remains a magician, Travis Kelce a GOAT, and Andy Reid a master offensive conductor. Yet they wouldn't be in Super Bowl LVIII if not for the best defense of this Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, which also happens to be the youngest in the NFL.
news

Chargers hiring Greg Roman, Jesse Minter as offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers are hiring Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the team's next DC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday, per sources.
news

Niners HC Kyle Shanahan reflects on upbringing, chance to win Super Bowl with Ed McCaffrey's son

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talked to reporters on Tuesday ahead of Super Bowl LVIII about his childhood in Denver and the opportunity to coach Ed McCaffrey's son, Christian.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid dismisses retirement questions: 'You're going to know when it's time. Today's not the day'

At 65 years old, it's natural for the Chiefs' Andy Reid to hear retirement chatter. Set to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance as a head coach, Big Red isn't ready to set aside his play sheet. 
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says it's a 'long shot' Joe Thuney practices this week; Jerick McKinnon unlikely to practice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not sound optimistic on Tuesday about Joe Thuney or Jerick McKinnon getting in practice reps ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

New Buccaneers OC Liam Coen hopes to coach Baker Mayfield again: 'That's the type of guy you want to be around'

Baker Mayfield made it known that who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' next offensive coordinator was would be a factor in a potential return. Liam Coen is now officially the Bucs' new offensive coordinator and he made it known Mayfield would be a pleasure to coach again.
news

GM Brad Holmes on Lions' historic 2023 season: This wasn't 'a one shot, Cinderella, magical journey that just happened'

Darlings of the 2023 NFL season, the Detroit Lions won multiple postseason games for the first time since 1957. General manager Brad Holmes made it clear Monday he doesn't expect another lengthy drought in between postseason celebrations.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on chasing Tom Brady: 'Seven seems like a long ways away still'

In Monday's Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed his legacy compared to Tom Brady's as he enters his fourth Super Bowl appearance in the last five seasons.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins hiring ex-Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as defensive assistant 

The Dolphins are hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach/run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday morning. 