Lions' Eric Ebron vents against social media detractors

True. As someone who prefers the days of hateful, anonymous e-mail, I believe Ebron makes a good point. I could imagine a world where athletes were asked thoughtful, honest questions on Twitter and weren't punished for having an opinion. For example, I'd love the opportunity to tweet at Ebron and ask him for his thoughts on Antonio Gates and how a player like that inspires a great generation of tight ends. But even if I did, he probably wouldn't be able to see it through all the "YOU NEED TO PLAY BETTER" tweets in his mentions.