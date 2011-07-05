Lions DT Suh says lockout helping him regain his mental edge

"I'm definitely surprised that people feel like I could accomplish what I accomplished and even more than that, because I felt I left a lot of things on the field," he said. "People may have preconceived notions of me not being able to do something ... I'm gonna go out there and continue to prove it, not only for myself and my teammates, but to show anything is possible. To show younger guys coming up in the ranks that you don't want to be me, you can always be better than me."