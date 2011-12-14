Lions DT Suh says he's ready to move on after suspension

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh rejoined his teammates Wednesday, two days after the reigning defensive rookie of the year became eligible to return from a league-issued suspension.
The NFL forced Suh to sit out two games after he stepped on the right arm of Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith in a loss on Thanksgiving Day.
"It is what it is," Suh said when questioned about the episode, according to the team's official site. "I'm looking forward to playing against Oakland and getting back on the football field."
Suh was banned from Lions headquarters and returned to his hometown of Portland, Ore. He was in a car accident during his first weekend away that police decided not to investigate further after two women claimed they were injured during the wreck.
Suh indicated that he's ready to turn his attention to other things.
"The most important thing right now is this football team," Suh said. "Not me individually. It's me being a part of this football team and us going down to Oakland and taking care of business."
Lions cornerback Chris Houston and defensive tackle Nick Fairley also practiced Wednesday after missing time with a sprained MCL and a foot injury, respectively, according to the team's site. Running back Kevin Smith, working to recover from a high ankle sprain, skipped individual drills but did strength and conditioning work on his own.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.