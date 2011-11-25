Lions DT Suh's stomp won't be reviewed before next week

Published: Nov 25, 2011 at 04:59 AM

Ndamukong Suh's stomp in Thursday's game that led to the Detroit defensive lineman's ejection will be reviewed by the league next week.

An NFL spokesman said plays from Week 12 that would be reviewed for potential discipline will be done under normal circumstances, after all games are completed. That means it could be a few days before Suh and the Lions find out exactly what punishment the All-Pro will face after he stepped down with his right foot and appeared to make contact with the right arm of Green Bay offensive lineman Evan Dietrich-Smith.

Suh was ejected in the third quarter of Detroit's 27-15 loss to the Packers.

Suh defended his actions after the game.

"What I did was remove myself from the situation the best way that I felt in me being held down in the situation that I was in," said Suh. "My intentions were not to kick anybody, as I did not. (I was) removing myself, as you see, I'm walking away from the situation. And with that I apologize to my teammates, and my fans and my coaches for putting myself to be in position to be misinterpreted and taken out of the game."

Suh met with Commissioner Roger Goodell at the beginning of this month to discuss several penalties Suh received for a variety of hits.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

