Lions DT Fairley's hot start vs. Saints derailed by foot injury

Published: Dec 05, 2011 at 03:08 AM

Facing the first of two games without All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, the Lions desperately needed Nick Fairley in the trenches Sunday night.

The rookie defensive tackle did just that through most of the first half against the New Orleans Saints, only to see his best game of the season cut short by a foot injury before the Lions eventually lost 31-17.

Fairley has battled foot problems throughout the season. His NFL debut was delayed until Week 5 because of offseason surgery; he sat out in Week 8 because of the foot issue and aggravated the injury again after recording three tackles and his first career sack in the first quarter Sunday.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz, via the Detroit Free Press, said X-rays on Fairley's foot were negative.

"But it was sore," Schwartz said. "He obviously has a screw in from his broken foot this summer and it was in that area that hurt him. He was cleared to go back in the game, but he wasn't moving well enough to be real effective and it was a shame because he was playing well at the beginning of the game."

Fairley initially went into the visitor's locker room to have his foot examined -- opting to walk instead of ride in a cart -- and returned to play a couple of more snaps in the second and third quarters before leaving the game for good.

"I felt like I was on my way to a good game," Fairley told the Free Press. "But things didn't go the way I wanted to -– it didn't end up how I wanted. I have to go in with the trainers (on Monday) and see what's going on, and just make it better.

"I don't know how bad it is, I don't know how good it is."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams aim to help spread Kenny Washington's story of re-integrating the NFL with new film

Kenny Washington re-integrated the NFL in 1946 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Today, the team is hoping a new film will help spread awareness of what Washington accomplished, Brooke Cersosimo writes.

news

Bears purchase property for potential Arlington Heights stadium

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday bought the property that they've been sizing up for a new enclosed stadium in suburban Arlington Heights.

news

Ex-Jets, Bills HC Rex Ryan emerges as top candidate for Broncos DC job

Former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the vacant Denver Broncos defensive coordinator job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday night.

news

Buccaneers hiring Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales as offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers are hiring Dave Canales, the Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach, as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE