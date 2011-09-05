Lions DT Fairley's fractured left foot still not fully healed

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley will miss the team's Sept. 11 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to recover from a fractured left foot, Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Monday.
Schwartz told the Detroit Free Press that even though Fairley is out of his walking boot, both he and offensive tackle Jason Fox "are still working their way back."
"Both guys still have a little longer way to go," Schwartz said. "Out of the boot, but not out of the woods. They still have a lot to do, but they're doing more and more every day."