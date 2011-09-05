Lions DT Fairley's fractured left foot still not fully healed

Published: Sep 05, 2011 at 10:50 AM

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley will miss the team's Sept. 11 season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he continues to recover from a fractured left foot, Lions coach Jim Schwartz said Monday.

Schwartz told the Detroit Free Press that even though Fairley is out of his walking boot, both he and offensive tackle Jason Fox "are still working their way back."

"Both guys still have a little longer way to go," Schwartz said. "Out of the boot, but not out of the woods. They still have a lot to do, but they're doing more and more every day."

The Lions drafted Fairley No. 13 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. The defensive tackle from Auburn missed all four preseason games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

