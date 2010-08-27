Lions' DeVries goes on season-ending IR after knee surgery

Published: Aug 27, 2010 at 09:26 AM

The Detroit Lions placed defensive end Jared DeVries on season-ending injured reserve Friday, two days after he had arthroscopic knee surgery.

DeVries' agent, Mark Bartelstein, told the Detroit Free Press on Thursday that DeVries could be back "in a few weeks" following the procedure, but the Lions chose not to reserve a roster spot for 12th-year veteran.

The Lions released DeVries in February after he missed the 2009 season following surgery on a ruptured Achilles tendon. They re-signed him to a one-year contract in April.

DeVries started 29 games for the Lions from 2006 to 2008, and he played in 120 games for the team after being drafted out of Iowa in 1999.

The Lions on Friday also placed safety David Roach on the waived-injured list and signed defensive tackle Jaron Baston and safety John Wendling. The Lions claimed Roach off waivers from the St. Louis Rams earlier this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

