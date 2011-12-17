Lions' Delmas will miss third straight game with knee injury

The Detroit Lions downgraded safety Louis Delmas to out for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, according to the team. Delmas did not make the trip to Oakland.
The Lions listed Delmas as questionable Friday after taking part in a limited portion of practice, his first of the week. Delmas will miss his third straight game with an injury to his right knee he suffered on Thanksgiving against the Packers.
The Lions listed cornerback Aaron Berry (shoulder) and defensive end Lawrence Jackson (thigh) as doubtful, while linebacker Justin Durant (hamstring), defensive tackle Nick Fairley (foot), running back Kevin Smith (ankle), and cornerback Eric Wright (hamstring) are questionable.