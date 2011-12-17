Lions' Delmas will miss third straight game with knee injury

Published: Dec 17, 2011 at 04:45 AM

The Detroit Lions downgraded safety Louis Delmas to out for Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, according to the team. Delmas did not make the trip to Oakland.

The Lions listed Delmas as questionable Friday after taking part in a limited portion of practice, his first of the week. Delmas will miss his third straight game with an injury to his right knee he suffered on Thanksgiving against the Packers.

The Lions listed cornerback Aaron Berry (shoulder) and defensive end Lawrence Jackson (thigh) as doubtful, while linebacker Justin Durant (hamstring), defensive tackle Nick Fairley (foot), running back Kevin Smith (ankle), and cornerback Eric Wright (hamstring) are questionable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five veteran NFL players who deserve a raise

Stephon Gilmore is holding out this offseason because he wants a salary increase. Should the Patriots up his contract? Marc Ross reveals his list of five veterans who deserve a raise heading into the 2021 NFL season.
news

2021 NFL season: Quinnen Williams, Daniel Jones among top 10 candidates to make the leap

Gil Brandt identifies 10 NFL candidates to make the leap in 2021. Can Daniel Jones reach new heights with the Giants? Is Quinnen Williams about to become a star for the Jets?
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW