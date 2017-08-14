Lions DE Kerry Hyder out for season with torn Achilles

Hyder is done for the season with a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Hyder sustained the injury early in Sunday's preseason win over the Colts. Immediately following the game, Lions head coach Jim Caldwell labeled the injury "significant," foreshadowing Monday's development.
The news is obviously a downer for a defense that was pleasantly surprised by Hyder's emergence a year ago. A former undrafted free agent, Hyder posted eight sacks and a pass breakup last year.
As the Detroit Free Press noted on Sunday, losing Hyder amid the uncertainty regarding Ziggy Ansah is like asking the defense to "fight offenses with one hand tied behind its back." The Lions are peppered with quality players across their defense, but are dangerously thin at pass rusher.